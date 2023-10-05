Alzamend Neuro Inc’s (ALZN) Stock: A -2.14% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) has gone down by -2.79% for the week, with a -19.40% drop in the past month and a -53.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.50% for ALZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.14% for ALZN’s stock, with a -55.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALZN is 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALZN is $6.50, which is $3.65 above the current price. The public float for ALZN is 48.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALZN on October 05, 2023 was 207.97K shares.

ALZN) stock’s latest price update

Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN)’s stock price has plunge by 7.30relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-24 that Developing groundbreaking drugs and devices entails high costs, uncertain regulatory approval, and lucrative revenues. Those factors and more culminate to create a sector filled with dozens of biotech stocks that have 10X potential, or better.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ALZN Trading at -25.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares sank -17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2290. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc saw -59.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from Katzoff David J, who purchase 53,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Sep 26. After this action, Katzoff David J now owns 81,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc, valued at $10,234 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of Alzamend Neuro Inc, purchase 18,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 383,000 shares at $10,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

Equity return is now at value -277.69, with -207.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alzamend Neuro Inc (ALZN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.