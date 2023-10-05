Allstate Corp (ALL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allstate Corp (ALL) is $127.32, which is $17.43 above the current market price. The public float for ALL is 260.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALL on October 05, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

The stock of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 109.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Allstate Corp gets hold rating, in line with the consensus from the quant system and SA analysts. Positives: dividend stability & growth, company financial strength, attractive share price. Negatives: price-to-book value high vs sector average, net losses 5 straight quarters.

ALL’s Market Performance

Allstate Corp (ALL) has seen a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.95% gain in the past month and a 2.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for ALL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for ALL’s stock, with a -4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $117 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALL Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.18. In addition, Allstate Corp saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from SPRIESER JUDITH A, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $111.22 back on Aug 03. After this action, SPRIESER JUDITH A now owns 0 shares of Allstate Corp, valued at $174,059 using the latest closing price.

Merten Jesse E, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Allstate Corp, sale 29,451 shares at $134.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Merten Jesse E is holding 16,668 shares at $3,951,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Equity return is now at value -14.73, with -2.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allstate Corp (ALL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.