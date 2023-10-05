Allbirds Inc (BIRD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIRD is 1.72.

The public float for BIRD is 93.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On October 05, 2023, BIRD’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.78 in comparison to its previous close of 1.08, however, the company has experienced a -4.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-09 that Allbirds topped estimates in its second-quarter earnings report, but revenue continues to fall. The company still has a lot of work to do to get on a path to profitability.

BIRD’s Market Performance

Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has experienced a -4.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.32% drop in the past month, and a -11.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for BIRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.76% for BIRD’s stock, with a -37.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIRD Trading at -20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2060. In addition, Allbirds Inc saw -56.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Vernachio Joseph, who sale 5,790 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Sep 05. After this action, Vernachio Joseph now owns 363,016 shares of Allbirds Inc, valued at $7,324 using the latest closing price.

Vernachio Joseph, the Chief Operating Officer of Allbirds Inc, sale 5,132 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Vernachio Joseph is holding 368,806 shares at $6,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Equity return is now at value -36.95, with -27.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.