Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 68.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by analysts is $395.42, which is $118.98 above the current market price. The public float for ALGN is 71.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ALGN was 700.65K shares.

ALGN) stock’s latest price update

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.37relation to previous closing price of 291.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Align Technology, Inc. shares saw a significant pullback in 2022 after a boom in 2021. The company’s performance has stabilized, but the current valuation is not appealing. Align is on track to generate $4 billion in sales this year, but earnings power falls short of 2021 levels, and short of levels to see appeal here.

ALGN’s Market Performance

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has seen a -9.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.55% decline in the past month and a -15.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for ALGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.93% for ALGN’s stock, with a -11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $307 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGN Trading at -18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $310.09. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 32.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Dallas Kevin J, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $285.26 back on May 30. After this action, Dallas Kevin J now owns 12,246 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $1,996,800 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOSEPH M, the President and CEO of Align Technology Inc., purchase 2,928 shares at $341.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HOGAN JOSEPH M is holding 188,417 shares at $999,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 8.68, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.