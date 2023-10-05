Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AKAM stock has gone down by -0.39%, with a monthly gain of 1.90% and a quarterly surge of 19.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for AKAM’s stock, with a 20.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKAM is $109.35, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 148.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AKAM on October 05, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has jumped by 0.87 compared to previous close of 105.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Akamai (AKAM) has opened 13 new core compute regions across the globe in the past 90 days, connecting them to its wide edge network that has a distributed footprint spanning 131 countries.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $106 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKAM Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.09. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc saw 26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from McGowan Edward J, who sale 2,456 shares at the price of $103.92 back on Sep 18. After this action, McGowan Edward J now owns 15,712 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc, valued at $255,228 using the latest closing price.

McGowan Edward J, the Chief Financial Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc, sale 8,640 shares at $105.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that McGowan Edward J is holding 18,168 shares at $911,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.