Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has surged by 1.10 when compared to previous closing price of 281.79, but the company has seen a -0.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Investors looking for stocks in the Chemical – Diversified sector might want to consider either Olin (OLN) or Air Products and Chemicals (APD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) is above average at 29.12x. The 36-month beta value for APD is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APD is 218.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of APD on October 05, 2023 was 757.52K shares.

APD’s Market Performance

The stock of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has seen a -0.13% decrease in the past week, with a -2.67% drop in the past month, and a -1.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for APD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for APD’s stock, with a -2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $317 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APD Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.59. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. saw -7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 485 shares at the price of $313.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 14,275 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., valued at $151,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Equity return is now at value 15.68, with 7.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.