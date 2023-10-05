Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AEMD stock has gone down by -10.86%, with a monthly decline of -31.19% and a quarterly plunge of -53.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.11% for Aethlon Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.20% for AEMD stock, with a simple moving average of -48.04% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEMD is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for AEMD is $4.01, which is $5.56 above the current price. The public float for AEMD is 24.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEMD on October 05, 2023 was 270.58K shares.

AEMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) has decreased by -10.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that Steven LaRosa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and James Frakes, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, September 12 at 4:30 PM EST, during the H.C.

AEMD Trading at -32.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -28.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD fell by -10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2418. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc saw -28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Equity return is now at value -88.08, with -75.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.