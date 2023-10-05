Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 111.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that The housing market in the U.S. is in a difficult period right now. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now stands at a whopping 7.27%!

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) is 19.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WMS is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) is $149.00, which is $33.33 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 68.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On October 05, 2023, WMS’s average trading volume was 635.80K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

WMS stock saw a decrease of 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.60% for WMS’s stock, with a 13.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $148 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.23. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc saw 40.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from JONES ROSS M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $123.66 back on Sep 14. After this action, JONES ROSS M now owns 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, valued at $1,236,576 using the latest closing price.

Seetharam Anil, the Director of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $123.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Seetharam Anil is holding 762,895 shares at $1,236,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Equity return is now at value 43.45, with 15.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.