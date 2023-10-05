AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) Stock Experiences -22.60% Monthly Change

In the past week, AHCO stock has gone down by -3.64%, with a monthly decline of -22.60% and a quarterly plunge of -29.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for AdaptHealth Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.12% for AHCO’s stock, with a -39.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) is above average at 66.88x. The 36-month beta value for AHCO is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AHCO is $16.80, which is $7.77 above than the current price. The public float for AHCO is 73.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.67% of that float. The average trading volume of AHCO on October 05, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

AHCO) stock’s latest price update

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.59 in comparison to its previous close of 8.41, however, the company has experienced a -3.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that AdaptHealth’s partnership with Humana is expected to drive future growth by expanding the customer base and focusing on value-based care. Its diabetes segment is recovering, with growth in Continuous Glucose Monitoring outweighing pump challenges. AHCO reported impressive second quarter results, with year-over-year revenue growth of 9% and improved EBITDA margin.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AHCO Trading at -26.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.39. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp saw -55.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC, who sale 137,787 shares at the price of $14.02 back on Aug 11. After this action, SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC now owns 2,815,117 shares of AdaptHealth Corp, valued at $1,931,085 using the latest closing price.

SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC, the Director of AdaptHealth Corp, sale 59,052 shares at $14.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SkyKnight Aero Holdings, LLC is holding 5,565,126 shares at $827,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Equity return is now at value 1.82, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.