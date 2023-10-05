ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has gone up by 2.16% for the week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month and a 32.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.22% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for ACMR’s stock, with a 48.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACMR is $23.40, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume for ACMR on October 05, 2023 was 841.70K shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.96 in comparison to its previous close of 17.15, however, the company has experienced a 2.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that At the core of every investment, the quest for long-term prosperity remains a constant pursuit. In this dynamic world, three companies are emerging as strategic pioneers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 133.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Wang David H, who sale 85,116 shares at the price of $17.68 back on Sep 13. After this action, Wang David H now owns 504,018 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $1,504,851 using the latest closing price.

Wang David H, the of ACM Research Inc, sale 90,000 shares at $18.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Wang David H is holding 589,134 shares at $1,625,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Equity return is now at value 9.92, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.