Accuray Inc (ARAY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ARAY is at 1.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARAY is $8.30, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for ARAY is 90.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume for ARAY on October 05, 2023 was 530.48K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ARAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) has jumped by 11.15 compared to previous close of 2.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Accuray’s (ARAY) latest offering is likely to improve radiation treatment.

ARAY’s Market Performance

Accuray Inc (ARAY) has seen a 5.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.40% gain in the past month and a -19.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for ARAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.11% for ARAY’s stock, with a -6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARAY Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Accuray Inc saw 38.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Winter Suzanne C, who sale 17,119 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Oct 03. After this action, Winter Suzanne C now owns 1,474,954 shares of Accuray Inc, valued at $44,843 using the latest closing price.

Chew Jesse, the SVP, General Counsel of Accuray Inc, sale 9,026 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Chew Jesse is holding 473,674 shares at $23,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -1.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accuray Inc (ARAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.