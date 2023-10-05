Accolade Inc (ACCD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ACCD is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACCD is $16.50, which is $6.75 above the current market price. The public float for ACCD is 67.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume for ACCD on October 05, 2023 was 471.27K shares.

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) has decreased by -3.56 when compared to last closing price of 10.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Todd Friedman – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Rajeev Singh – Chief Executive Officer Steve Barnes – Chief Financial Officer Shantanu Nundy – Executive Vice President, Care Delivery and Chief Health Officer Conference Call Participants Craig Hettenbach – Morgan Stanley Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Jailendra Singh – Truist Securities Jared Haase – William Blair Glen Santangelo – Jefferies Allen Lutz – Bank of America David Larsen – BTIG Stan Berenshteyn – Wells Fargo Robert Simmons – D.A. Davidson Jack Wallace – Guggenheim Partners John Penny – Canaccord Genuity Ryan MacDonald – Needham and Company Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Accolade Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD’s stock has fallen by -8.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.40% and a quarterly drop of -14.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Accolade Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.36% for ACCD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACCD Trading at -24.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -25.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, Accolade Inc saw 25.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from Eskew Richard, who sale 485 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Oct 03. After this action, Eskew Richard now owns 32,750 shares of Accolade Inc, valued at $4,911 using the latest closing price.

McHugh Colin, the Chief Accounting Officer of Accolade Inc, sale 366 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that McHugh Colin is holding 32,065 shares at $3,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -17.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accolade Inc (ACCD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.