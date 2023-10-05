8X8 Inc. (EGHT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has decreased by -1.57 when compared to last closing price of 2.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that 8×8, Inc. distinguishes itself in the SaaS landscape with innovative AI/ML integrations, strategic alliances, and notable acquisitions. The company has a strong financial profile, with a robust FCF, low debt, and an attractive valuation. Despite intense competition in the SaaS communication solutions sector, 8×8, Inc. focuses on margin expansion and operational efficiency for long-term success.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) is $4.85, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 114.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGHT on October 05, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

The stock of 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a -15.68% drop in the past month, and a -42.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.95% for EGHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at -25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, 8X8 Inc. saw -44.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Denny Laurence, who sale 178 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Sep 19. After this action, Denny Laurence now owns 204,895 shares of 8X8 Inc., valued at $447 using the latest closing price.

Middleton Hunter, the Chief Product Officer of 8X8 Inc., sale 8,674 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Middleton Hunter is holding 447,775 shares at $21,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8X8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -52.37, with -7.27 for asset returns.

Based on 8X8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.