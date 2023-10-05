89bio Inc (ETNB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 14.40. However, the company has seen a -3.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM ET.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETNB is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 89bio Inc (ETNB) is $38.22, which is $23.69 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 71.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.26% of that float. On October 05, 2023, ETNB’s average trading volume was 979.24K shares.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has seen a -3.71% decrease for the week, with a -16.83% drop in the past month and a -21.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for 89bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.08% for ETNB’s stock, with a -6.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETNB Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, 89bio Inc saw 14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -45.44, with -37.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 89bio Inc (ETNB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.