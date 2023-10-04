Zscaler Inc (ZS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zscaler Inc (ZS) is $184.35, which is $32.89 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 85.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on October 04, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

The stock of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has decreased by -5.86 when compared to last closing price of 160.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-03 that A strong job openings report fueled a further rise in long-term bond yields. Cybersecurity isn’t just a “nice to have” but a “need to have,” so growth should continue over the long term.

ZS’s Market Performance

Zscaler Inc (ZS) has seen a 2.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.37% decline in the past month and a 3.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ZS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for ZS’s stock, with a 16.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.42. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 3,855 shares at the price of $149.47 back on Sep 25. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 125,800 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $576,191 using the latest closing price.

Schlossman Robert, the Chief Legal Officer of Zscaler Inc, sale 1,109 shares at $153.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Schlossman Robert is holding 129,655 shares at $170,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.