YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for YETI is at 2.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YETI is $50.50, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for YETI is 86.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.67% of that float. The average trading volume for YETI on October 04, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has decreased by -4.28 when compared to last closing price of 46.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-28 that On the charts, Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has been chopping lower since its Sept.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI’s stock has fallen by -4.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly rise of 14.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for YETI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.15% for YETI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YETI Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.36. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 2,460 shares at the price of $48.08 back on Aug 30. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 36,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $118,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 12.22, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.