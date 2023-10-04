Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WRAP is at 1.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WRAP is $2.50, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for WRAP is 28.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.88% of that float. The average trading volume for WRAP on October 04, 2023 was 121.16K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

WRAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) has dropped by -10.54 compared to previous close of 1.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Mullins – Chief Executive Officer Chris DeAlmeida – Chief Financial Officer Nima Parikh – Chief Marketing Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Wrap Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nima Parikh and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer at Wrap.

WRAP’s Market Performance

Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has seen a -11.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.24% decline in the past month and a -8.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for WRAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.27% for WRAP’s stock, with a -22.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRAP Trading at -22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5863. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from Mullins Kevin W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 30. After this action, Mullins Kevin W now owns 246,151 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc, valued at $21,438 using the latest closing price.

DeAlmeida Christopher James, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Wrap Technologies Inc, purchase 7,300 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that DeAlmeida Christopher James is holding 166,968 shares at $7,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-220.28 for the present operating margin

+46.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc stands at -218.87. The total capital return value is set at -51.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.43. Equity return is now at value -62.44, with -49.29 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.