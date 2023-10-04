Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) is above average at 28.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.

The public float for WPM is 452.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WPM on October 04, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has jumped by 0.74 compared to previous close of 38.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that The allure of gold stocks to buy has always shimmered in the complex web of the stock market, especially during stormy economic climates. At this time, gold stocks find themselves at an intriguing juncture as investors look to navigate the choppy waters of historically high interest rates and economic frailties, effectively anchoring their portfolios with these tried and tested safe havens.

WPM’s Market Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has experienced a -5.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.15% drop in the past month, and a -8.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for WPM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.39% for WPM’s stock, with a -11.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.24. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 9.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.