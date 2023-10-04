What Recent Market Trends Mean for Senti Biosciences Inc.’s (SNTI) Stock

In the past week, SNTI stock has gone down by -17.12%, with a monthly decline of -41.50% and a quarterly plunge of -38.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.48% for Senti Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.71% for SNTI stock, with a simple moving average of -63.24% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNTI is 2.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) is $4.00, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for SNTI is 26.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On October 04, 2023, SNTI’s average trading volume was 79.84K shares.

SNTI) stock’s latest price update

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.80 in relation to its previous close of 0.40. However, the company has experienced a -17.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced its participation at the following investor and healthcare industry conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of SNTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNTI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SNTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.50 based on the research report published on October 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNTI Trading at -40.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.29%, as shares sank -44.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI fell by -21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5060. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -71.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1647.90 for the present operating margin

+8.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senti Biosciences Inc. stands at -1358.14. The total capital return value is set at -36.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.36. Equity return is now at value -57.43, with -41.77 for asset returns.

Based on Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI), the company’s capital structure generated 29.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.57. Total debt to assets is 20.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.