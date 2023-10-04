What Recent Market Trends Mean for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s (NRSN) Stock

In the past week, NRSN stock has gone down by -6.66%, with a monthly decline of -25.33% and a quarterly plunge of -50.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.31% for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.10% for NRSN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.55% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRSN is -0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) is $5.25, which is $6.57 above the current market price. The public float for NRSN is 8.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On October 04, 2023, NRSN’s average trading volume was 51.12K shares.

NRSN) stock’s latest price update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.96 in relation to its previous close of 0.69. However, the company has experienced a -6.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-03-23 that Biomarkers show potential efficacy PrimeC is currently being evaluated for the treatment of ALS in a Phase 2b study with topline results expected in H2 2023 Phase 2 double-blind proof-of-concept AD study is expected to commence in H1 2023 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

NRSN Trading at -26.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -24.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8011. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd saw -44.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

Equity return is now at value -368.06, with -157.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.