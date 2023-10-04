What Recent Market Trends Mean for Arch Capital Group Ltd’s (ACGL) Stock

In the past week, ACGL stock has gone down by -4.06%, with a monthly gain of 1.23% and a quarterly surge of 5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Arch Capital Group Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.93% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 13.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is 0.70.

The public float for ACGL is 361.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On October 04, 2023, ACGL’s average trading volume was 1.84M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.78 in relation to its previous close of 79.37. However, the company has experienced a -4.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that PEMBROKE, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) today announced it expects to release its 2023 third quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Monday, Oct. 30. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31. A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be available in the.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.60. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from GRANDISSON MARC, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $76.10 back on May 19. After this action, GRANDISSON MARC now owns 2,287,157 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $15,220,920 using the latest closing price.

PETRILLO LOUIS T, the OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 15,406 shares at $76.79 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that PETRILLO LOUIS T is holding 105,254 shares at $1,183,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Equity return is now at value 16.73, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.