Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS)’s stock price has increased by 84.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a 79.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-04 that Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) has announced two strategic agreements that will expand its current product line of oral appliances for the treatment of breathing-related sleep disorders and are expected to create near-term revenue opportunities. Shares of Vivos jumped on the news, up 55% at US$0.29 in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVOS is 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for VVOS is $1.80, which is $1.91 above the current price. The public float for VVOS is 24.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVOS on October 04, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stock saw an increase of 79.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.02% and a quarterly increase of -33.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.00% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.56% for VVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -33.39% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at 28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +35.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +83.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2288. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc saw -14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Equity return is now at value -221.35, with -98.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.