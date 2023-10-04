Vertex Energy Inc’s (VTNR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has gone down by -6.90% for the week, with a -6.28% drop in the past month and a -33.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.61% for VTNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.65% for VTNR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.10% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) is $7.92, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for VTNR is 81.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTNR on October 04, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

VTNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) has dropped by -3.91 compared to previous close of 4.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that On the surface, the concept of oil stocks to buy seems rather irrelevant. After all, the political and ideological winds push renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

VTNR Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc saw -32.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Rhame James Gary, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $6.33 back on May 12. After this action, Rhame James Gary now owns 14,648 shares of Vertex Energy Inc, valued at $25,310 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc, sale 66,666 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,450,608 shares at $533,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 38.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.36 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 245.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.06. Total debt to assets is 53.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.