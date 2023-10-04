Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) is above average at 2.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) is $19.09, which is $17.49 above the current market price. The public float for VET is 159.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VET on October 04, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.24 in comparison to its previous close of 13.74, however, the company has experienced a -11.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that On the surface, the concept of oil stocks to buy seems rather irrelevant. After all, the political and ideological winds push renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

VET’s Market Performance

VET’s stock has fallen by -11.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.72% and a quarterly rise of 7.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Vermilion Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.42% for VET’s stock, with a -5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VET Trading at -9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -12.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET fell by -11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Equity return is now at value 35.24, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.