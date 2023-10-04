Ventas Inc (VTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.98relation to previous closing price of 41.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Senior housing is experiencing strong fundamentals with rebounding occupancy, stronger rental rates, and double-digit NOI growth. Rapid growth is expected in the 80+ year old demographic over the coming years, generating meaningful demand uplift in Senior Housing. Simultaneously, rising construction and financing costs have kept a lid on new development.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 211.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VTR is at 1.29.

The average price suggested by analysts for VTR is $52.06, which is $11.95 above the current market price. The public float for VTR is 400.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for VTR on October 04, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

VTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Ventas Inc (VTR) has seen a -3.81% decrease in the past week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month, and a -17.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for VTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.27% for VTR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.01% for the last 200 days.

VTR Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTR fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.68. In addition, Ventas Inc saw -10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTR starting from RAKOWICH WALTER C, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $42.57 back on May 26. After this action, RAKOWICH WALTER C now owns 24,528 shares of Ventas Inc, valued at $52,870 using the latest closing price.

CAFARO DEBRA A, the Chairman and CEO of Ventas Inc, sale 32,932 shares at $52.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that CAFARO DEBRA A is holding 863,555 shares at $1,736,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.92 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ventas Inc stands at -1.15. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.21. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ventas Inc (VTR), the company’s capital structure generated 123.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.34. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ventas Inc (VTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.