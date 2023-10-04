Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.22 in relation to its previous close of 32.88. However, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Retailers such as Urban Outfitters (URBN), Ross Stores (ROST), Walmart (WMT) and Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) look well-poised to tap favorable consumer demand in the holiday season.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for URBN is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for URBN is $37.88, which is $5.73 above the current price. The public float for URBN is 58.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URBN on October 04, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

The stock of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has seen a 0.59% increase in the past week, with a -3.10% drop in the past month, and a -3.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for URBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URBN Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.51. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 34.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 12.28, with 5.92 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.