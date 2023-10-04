Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (OLPX) Stock

In the past week, OLPX stock has gone down by -6.97%, with a monthly decline of -30.22% and a quarterly plunge of -49.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Olaplex Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.08% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -53.88% for the last 200 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.80.

The public float for OLPX is 127.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.54% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of OLPX was 2.29M shares.

OLPX) stock’s latest price update

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.58relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-08-08 that Olaplex is losing ground with hairstylists, a key source of new customers for hair care products. The brand’s sales through stylists fell 61% during its second quarter, which ended in June.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLPX Trading at -31.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1660. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc saw -64.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from BILBREY JOHN P, who purchase 8,100 shares at the price of $2.29 back on Sep 15. After this action, BILBREY JOHN P now owns 58,100 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc, valued at $18,549 using the latest closing price.

BILBREY JOHN P, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc, purchase 43,500 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BILBREY JOHN P is holding 50,000 shares at $114,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Equity return is now at value 16.23, with 7.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.