Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Kilroy Realty Corp.’s (KRC) Stock

In the past week, KRC stock has gone down by -4.62%, with a monthly decline of -21.39% and a quarterly plunge of -3.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Kilroy Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.65% for KRC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.93% for the last 200 days.

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) by analysts is $40.00, which is $10.59 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.78% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KRC was 1.08M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has plunge by -4.19relation to previous closing price of 31.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, “Kilroy”) announced today it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. To participate in the call by telephone, please dial (844) 200-6205 and enter access code 383102 five to 10 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRC Trading at -15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -20.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.06. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw -23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Roth Heidi Rena, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $31.70 back on Sep 29. After this action, Roth Heidi Rena now owns 61,608 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $136,294 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 4.49, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.