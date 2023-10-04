Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) Stock

In the past week, EAF stock has gone down by -4.41%, with a monthly decline of -3.07% and a quarterly plunge of -28.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for GrafTech International Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for EAF stock, with a simple moving average of -26.82% for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) by analysts is $4.00, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for EAF is 192.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of EAF was 1.59M shares.

EAF) stock’s latest price update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)’s stock price has plunge by -7.96relation to previous closing price of 3.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-14 that This article reviews a list of penny stocks to watch after the much anticipated ARM IPO. But before we dive into that watch list, let’s explain what the ARM IPO is and why it might influence certain stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EAF Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw -27.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.28 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +29.89. The total capital return value is set at 39.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.04. Equity return is now at value 49.83, with 8.45 for asset returns.

Based on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), the company’s capital structure generated 274.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.31. Total debt to assets is 57.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.