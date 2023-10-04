Understanding the 10.40% Volatility Levels of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SLRX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) has gone down by -10.99% for the week, with a -23.16% drop in the past month and a -56.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.40% for SLRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.15% for SLRX stock, with a simple moving average of -56.38% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SLRX is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for SLRX is 3.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SLRX on October 04, 2023 was 46.85K shares.

SLRX) stock’s latest price update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a -10.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-09 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock SLRX soared 33% in premarket trade Tuesday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted a partial clinical hold on a trial of a treatment for Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly form of cancer that occurs in bones or the soft tissue around bones. The treatment called seclidemstat, was being reviewed in a Phase 1/2 trial and had previously been granted Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLRX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLRX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3.80 based on the research report published on April 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SLRX Trading at -17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.34%, as shares sank -21.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRX fell by -10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7737. In addition, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -55.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRX

The total capital return value is set at -93.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.73. Equity return is now at value -152.67, with -131.26 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (SLRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.