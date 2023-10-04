Trinseo PLC (TSE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -22.29 compared to its previous closing price of 8.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that The New Term Loan Facility of Trinseo (TSE) comprises a total new principal amount of $1.077 billion for net cash proceeds of $1.045 billion.

The 36-month beta value for TSE is also noteworthy at 1.51.

The average price estimated by analysts for TSE is $14.00, which is $45.55 above than the current price. The public float for TSE is 34.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. The average trading volume of TSE on October 04, 2023 was 856.82K shares.

TSE’s Market Performance

The stock of Trinseo PLC (TSE) has seen a -20.07% decrease in the past week, with a -24.74% drop in the past month, and a -49.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for TSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.51% for TSE’s stock, with a -64.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSE Trading at -43.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -23.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE fell by -21.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Trinseo PLC saw -71.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from Stasse David Phillip, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $8.89 back on Sep 14. After this action, Stasse David Phillip now owns 105,552 shares of Trinseo PLC, valued at $133,350 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Jeanmarie F., the Director of Trinseo PLC, purchase 2,500 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Desmond Jeanmarie F. is holding 19,128 shares at $19,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Equity return is now at value -186.11, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Trinseo PLC (TSE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.