Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Trimble Inc (TRMB) has seen a 5.27% increase in the past week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month, and a -0.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for TRMB’s stock, with a 0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trimble Inc (TRMB) is $64.38, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 247.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on October 04, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.06 in relation to its previous close of 52.84. However, the company has experienced a 5.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-29 that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares are trading higher on a Bloomberg report that the pharmacy retailer is considering former Cigna executive Tim Wentworth for CEO. Walgreens announced the surprising departure of CEO Rosalind Brewer earlier this month.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMB Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.40. In addition, Trimble Inc saw 2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $50.34 back on Sep 12. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 209,856 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $125,850 using the latest closing price.

Large Peter, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc, sale 1,020 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Large Peter is holding 2,076 shares at $54,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.38, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.