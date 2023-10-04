Trading Update: Auddia Inc (AUUD) Stock Endures 13.69% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Auddia Inc (AUUD) has gone down by -9.63% for the week, with a -17.80% drop in the past month and a -32.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.69% for AUUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.55% for AUUD stock, with a simple moving average of -56.30% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Auddia Inc (AUUD) by analysts is $1.00, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 16.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AUUD was 303.79K shares.

AUUD) stock’s latest price update

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.86 in relation to its previous close of 0.35. However, the company has experienced a -9.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that BOULDER, CO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

AUUD Trading at -20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.38%, as shares sank -18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3413. In addition, Auddia Inc saw -69.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

The total capital return value is set at -89.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.03. Equity return is now at value -144.57, with -106.79 for asset returns.

Based on Auddia Inc (AUUD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Auddia Inc (AUUD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.