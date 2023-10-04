Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock Experiences -16.14% Monthly Change

In the past week, TOL stock has gone down by -3.18%, with a monthly decline of -16.14% and a quarterly plunge of -9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Toll Brothers Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.98% for TOL’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is above average at 5.05x. The 36-month beta value for TOL is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOL is $94.00, which is $24.47 above than the current price. The public float for TOL is 106.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on October 04, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

TOL) stock’s latest price update

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.69 in comparison to its previous close of 72.99, however, the company has experienced a -3.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Construction spending is steadily rebounding to normal, aided by investments in housing projects, which is helping stocks like Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC), NVR, Inc. (NVR) and PulteGroup (PHM).

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at -10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.79. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 40.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Connor Martin P., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $84.11 back on Sep 01. After this action, Connor Martin P. now owns 42,414 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $420,550 using the latest closing price.

MARBACH CARL B, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 3,694 shares at $84.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MARBACH CARL B is holding 51,066 shares at $310,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 25.65, with 13.01 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.