The Volatility of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) Stock: A -3.59% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has gone down by -3.59% for the week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month and a 5.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.46% for CALM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for CALM’s stock, with a -7.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is 3.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CALM is -0.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is $47.00, which is -$0.5 below the current market price. The public float for CALM is 40.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.47% of that float. On October 04, 2023, CALM’s average trading volume was 732.53K shares.

CALM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 47.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that We got some slightly better September Manufacturing numbers than expected from the final S&P PMI and ISM reports.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CALM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CALM in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CALM Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.90. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw -12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $60.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF now owns 4,194 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $72,240 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER, the Director of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 1,180 shares at $54.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER is holding 42,727 shares at $64,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.65 for the present operating margin

+38.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at +24.09. The total capital return value is set at 71.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.81. Equity return is now at value 55.83, with 44.58 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.