The -13.88% Decline of Clearmind Medicine Inc’s (CMND) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CMND stock has gone up by 8.50%, with a monthly decline of -55.45% and a quarterly plunge of -62.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.77% for Clearmind Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.64% for CMND’s stock, with a -88.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is -2.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 5.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMND on October 04, 2023 was 411.93K shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has soared by 11.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-06-29 that Welcome to the world of penny stocks. This is a corner of the stock market that piques interest and raises eyebrows in equal measure.

CMND Trading at -49.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -59.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2461. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -94.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.