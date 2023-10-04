Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TMPO)’s stock price has increased by 18.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a 20.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMPO is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for TMPO is $5.00, which is $4.83 above the current price. The public float for TMPO is 12.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMPO on October 04, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

TMPO’s Market Performance

TMPO stock saw a decrease of 20.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.28% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.30% for TMPO stock, with a simple moving average of -74.39% for the last 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -30.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.17%, as shares sank -31.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO rose by +20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1922. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc saw -78.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Equity return is now at value -1344.30, with -311.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.