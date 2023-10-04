Symbotic Inc (SYM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has decreased by -9.65 when compared to last closing price of 34.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-02 that The technology — which already affects a quarter of the jobs market, with an economic impact of $2.1 trillion — is expected to soar to $4.1 trillion, impacting 44% of labor, over the next few years.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYM is 1.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for SYM is 24.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on October 04, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stock saw a decrease of 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Symbotic Inc (SYM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.97% for SYM’s stock, with a 6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.08. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 161.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Ernst Thomas C JR, who sale 39,723 shares at the price of $39.05 back on Aug 30. After this action, Ernst Thomas C JR now owns 426 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $1,551,178 using the latest closing price.

Boyd William M III, the Chief Strategy Officer of Symbotic Inc, sale 39,625 shares at $39.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Boyd William M III is holding 1,193 shares at $1,547,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -489.19, with -2.93 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.