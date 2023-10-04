Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SG is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sweetgreen Inc (SG) is $16.00, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for SG is 87.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% of that float. On October 04, 2023, SG’s average trading volume was 2.01M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SG) stock’s latest price update

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG)’s stock price has dropped by -8.68 in relation to previous closing price of 11.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

SG’s Market Performance

SG’s stock has fallen by -3.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.62% and a quarterly drop of -16.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for Sweetgreen Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.09% for SG’s stock, with a 2.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Ru Nathaniel, who sale 96,091 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Ru Nathaniel now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc, valued at $1,345,274 using the latest closing price.

Neman Jonathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Sweetgreen Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Neman Jonathan is holding 0 shares at $140,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -28.86, with -20.08 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.