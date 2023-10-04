Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 26.96 compared to its previous closing price of 13.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 30.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that Summit Midstream Partners stock has underperformed the market and its sector this year. The company has exhibited mediocre operating performance and is on track to post an annual loss for the fourth year in the last five years. Summit Midstream Partners has an excessive debt load and its interest expense exceeds its operating income.

The 36-month beta value for SMLP is also noteworthy at 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMLP is $22.00, which is $7.67 above than the current price. The public float for SMLP is 9.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of SMLP on October 04, 2023 was 10.29K shares.

SMLP’s Market Performance

The stock of Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) has seen a 30.00% increase in the past week, with a 25.85% rise in the past month, and a 6.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for SMLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.65% for SMLP’s stock, with a 10.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMLP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SMLP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SMLP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.50 based on the research report published on January 07, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SMLP Trading at 22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +29.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMLP rose by +30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Summit Midstream Partners LP saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMLP starting from Johnston James David, who sale 1,487 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Johnston James David now owns 35,262 shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP, valued at $25,279 using the latest closing price.

Johnston James David, the below. of Summit Midstream Partners LP, sale 88 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Johnston James David is holding 21,078 shares at $1,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.64 for the present operating margin

+24.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Midstream Partners LP stands at -27.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.32. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), the company’s capital structure generated 170.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.97. Total debt to assets is 58.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.