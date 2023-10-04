Standard BioTools Inc (LAB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) is $4.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for LAB is 76.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAB on October 04, 2023 was 257.15K shares.

LAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) has decreased by -16.48 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-04 that SomaLogic Inc.’s SLGC, -2.54% stock was up about 12% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the Boulder, Colo.-based specialist in cell proteins agreed to be acquired in an all-stock merger with Standard BioTools LAB, -1.10% valued at about $1 billion.

LAB’s Market Performance

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has seen a -21.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.08% decline in the past month and a 18.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for LAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.22% for LAB’s stock, with a 5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAB Trading at -17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -22.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB fell by -20.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc saw 92.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Eli, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on May 19. After this action, Casdin Eli now owns 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc, valued at $1,835,920 using the latest closing price.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc, purchase 800,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 1,200,000 shares at $1,835,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAB

Equity return is now at value -117.21, with -21.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.