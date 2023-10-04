Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) has decreased by -1.33 when compared to last closing price of 33.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Spirit Realty offers investors a safe, and secure 7% yield currently. I have a price target of $45.50 offering investors more than 25% upside from current price. SRC’s portfolio is geographically diversified with most of its properties in two of the fastest growing states in the U.S.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) is 15.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRC is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) is $42.94, which is $9.2 above the current market price. The public float for SRC is 140.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On October 04, 2023, SRC’s average trading volume was 855.15K shares.

SRC’s Market Performance

SRC’s stock has seen a -3.71% decrease for the week, with a -15.32% drop in the past month and a -17.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Spirit Realty Capital Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.40% for SRC’s stock, with a -17.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SRC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SRC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRC Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC fell by -3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.49. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc saw -18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.75 back on Jun 06. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 10,009 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Rochelle, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, sale 2,815 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Thomas Rochelle is holding 8,834 shares at $116,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.