Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has dropped by -9.81 compared to previous close of 4.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Despite a strong operational performance, the Spire Global, Inc. share price had been suffering from uncertainties resulting from a looming reverse stock split and an ATM offering being currently in place. The much-feared reverse stock split being implemented last week now paves the way for a new class of institutional investors. Negative market sentiment due to some uncertainties around the capital structure (i.e., ATM offering and credit facility) lays the foundation for an extremely favorable, asymmetric bet.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPIR is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spire Global Inc (SPIR) is $26.25, which is $22.27 above the current market price. The public float for SPIR is 14.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On October 04, 2023, SPIR’s average trading volume was 124.72K shares.

SPIR’s Market Performance

The stock of Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has seen a -14.55% decrease in the past week, with a -22.81% drop in the past month, and a -0.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for SPIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.81% for SPIR’s stock, with a -32.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SPIR Trading at -18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -23.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR fell by -14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Spire Global Inc saw -44.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPIR starting from Platzer Peter, who sale 159,442 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Aug 20. After this action, Platzer Peter now owns 11,920,833 shares of Spire Global Inc, valued at $95,506 using the latest closing price.

Condor Theresa, the Chief Operating Officer of Spire Global Inc, sale 71,454 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Condor Theresa is holding 1,974,726 shares at $42,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.40 for the present operating margin

+49.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Global Inc stands at -111.39. The total capital return value is set at -29.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.93. Equity return is now at value -61.19, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Global Inc (SPIR), the company’s capital structure generated 101.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.