Sonendo Inc (SONX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SONX stock has gone down by -58.95%, with a monthly decline of -67.01% and a quarterly plunge of -73.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.63% for Sonendo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -62.48% for SONX’s stock, with a -79.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonendo Inc (SONX) is $2.06, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for SONX is 40.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONX on October 04, 2023 was 37.82K shares.

SONX) stock’s latest price update

Sonendo Inc (NYSE: SONX)’s stock price has decreased by -55.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a -58.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Sonendo, Inc. (SONX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.57 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.90 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SONX Trading at -69.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.20%, as shares sank -67.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONX fell by -58.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8203. In addition, Sonendo Inc saw -88.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONX starting from Chen Roy T, who sale 440 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, Chen Roy T now owns 308,152 shares of Sonendo Inc, valued at $440 using the latest closing price.

Chen Roy T, the Chief Talent Officer of Sonendo Inc, sale 300 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Chen Roy T is holding 308,592 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONX

Equity return is now at value -121.23, with -61.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sonendo Inc (SONX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.