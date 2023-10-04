Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM): A Technical Analysis

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for SVM is 169.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on October 04, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

SVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has decreased by -1.55 when compared to last closing price of 2.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-30 that Although no one investment resource represents the end-all, be-all of the guidance spectrum, analyst-backed stocks with upside can be lucrative. In this case, we’re not talking about conservative targets of 8% growth a year.

SVM’s Market Performance

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has seen a -4.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.55% decline in the past month and a -20.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for SVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.32% for SVM’s stock, with a -28.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVM Trading at -14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.