Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHPH is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SHPH is 7.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHPH on October 04, 2023 was 168.67K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SHPH) stock’s latest price update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHPH)’s stock price has dropped by -11.64 in relation to previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-24 that Penny stocks present an intriguing opportunity for individuals seeking to grow wealth on a budget. This realm of the financial market is celebrated for its high-yield potential, making it a lucrative proposition for those with modest portfolios.

SHPH’s Market Performance

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has experienced a -15.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.13% drop in the past month, and a -57.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.99% for SHPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.15% for SHPH’s stock, with a -61.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -32.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -35.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6409. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc saw -73.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPH starting from Dritschilo Anatoly, who sale 8,372 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Dritschilo Anatoly now owns 1,085,200 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, valued at $13,437 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Bette, the Director of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, sale 4,366 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Jacobs Bette is holding 31,221 shares at $7,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

The total capital return value is set at -65.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.10. Equity return is now at value -212.06, with -108.96 for asset returns.

Based on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.