Should You Invest in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIAV is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIAV is $12.10, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for VIAV is 218.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume for VIAV on October 04, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

VIAV) stock’s latest price update

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.16 compared to its previous closing price of 9.01. However, the company has seen a -4.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-30 that Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, +1.06% on Wednesday announced its board of directors accepted the resignation of Henk Derksen as chief financial officer, effective Aug. 25. Derksen plans to return to Europe to pursue a new opportunity, the company said.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV’s stock has fallen by -4.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.93% and a quarterly drop of -22.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Viavi Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.97% for VIAV stock, with a simple moving average of -16.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at -14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw -17.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from SCRIVANICH LUKE M, who sale 15,396 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Sep 28. After this action, SCRIVANICH LUKE M now owns 45,664 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $139,796 using the latest closing price.

RONDINONE RALPH, the SVP Global Operations NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc, sale 13,570 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that RONDINONE RALPH is holding 32,722 shares at $123,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Equity return is now at value 3.74, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.