Should You Invest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HLT is $164.53, which is $17.76 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 256.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for HLT on October 04, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

HLT) stock’s latest price update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 149.22. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Stocks like Guess?, Inc. (GES), Sonos, Inc. (SONO), Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) should benefit from the rise in personal spending and income.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT’s stock has fallen by -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.80% and a quarterly rise of 1.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.99% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.20. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Campbell Kristin Ann, who sale 8,286 shares at the price of $154.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Campbell Kristin Ann now owns 230,097 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,276,268 using the latest closing price.

Fuentes Laura, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 12,513 shares at $141.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fuentes Laura is holding 5,270 shares at $1,769,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.77 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.