Should You Invest in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Now?

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BEPC is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BEPC is $36.00, which is $14.97 above the current market price. The public float for BEPC is 179.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for BEPC on October 04, 2023 was 655.18K shares.

BEPC) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has plunge by -3.04relation to previous closing price of 22.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Soaring long-term interest rates have hammered certain sectors, including utilities, REITs, and renewable energy yieldCos. NextEra Energy Partners, LP recently fell 33% after cutting growth guidance in half, citing higher for longer interest rates as the primary cause. NextEra’s business model is under the most stress it’s ever seen, though analysts expect the dividend to remain safe and it is 66% undervalued, offering 140% upside potential over the next two years.

BEPC’s Market Performance

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has seen a -19.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.44% decline in the past month and a -30.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for BEPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.10% for BEPC’s stock, with a -28.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEPC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BEPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BEPC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BEPC Trading at -21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC fell by -19.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.31. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw -20.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return is now at value 14.33, with 1.53 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.