Should You Invest in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Now?

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AVID is at 1.13.

The public float for AVID is 40.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for AVID on October 04, 2023 was 645.92K shares.

AVID) stock’s latest price update

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 26.86. However, the company has seen a 0.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Avid Technology (AVID) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago.

AVID’s Market Performance

AVID’s stock has risen by 0.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.41% and a quarterly rise of 2.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.31% for Avid Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for AVID stock, with a simple moving average of -0.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVID stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AVID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVID in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on March 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVID Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVID rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.83. In addition, Avid Technology Inc. saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVID starting from Gayron Kenneth L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $30.49 back on Mar 06. After this action, Gayron Kenneth L now owns 311,865 shares of Avid Technology Inc., valued at $45,735 using the latest closing price.

CLAMAN TIMOTHY, the SVP & GM Video & Media of Avid Technology Inc., sale 4,462 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that CLAMAN TIMOTHY is holding 89,240 shares at $121,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.